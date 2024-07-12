Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region that is expected to begin Saturday and continue until Tuesday.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 31 to 33 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 40. There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 22 degrees Celsius.



Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.



A cooler airmass is expected to arrive Tuesday night.



Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.



Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.



Limit direct sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat and/or an umbrella.



Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

