Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor-Essex.

The national weather service says the statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality in the area.

Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says there is an increase of ozone in the region.

"It is on the rise," says Flisfeder. "We're expecting it to continue to rise throughout at least the early afternoon possibly into the evening. At that point, we expect it to peak and should be on the downward trend there after. So you'll see that special air quality statement in effect at least through most of today possibly stretching into the evening."

He says the recent air quality statements were issued due to the wildfire smoke.

"This one is a bit of a difference where as earlier, yesterday there was a lot of smoke in the atmosphere, we're seeing ozone be the main pollute today," he says. "So it's not uncommon as we have this moist air, a lot of sun to have raises in ozone through the summer."

Flisfeder says the latest statement is to do with ozone concentration as opposed to smoke.

"It should still be okay if you're just going about your regular day especially if you're just regular, general public," says Flisfeder. "Those with pre-existing conditions should be a bit more on the look out for any symptoms such as headaches, mild cough, irritations that kind of thing.

Environment Canada is reminding the community to limit time outdoors when air pollution levels are high.