The head of the union representing Ford workers in Windsor says 'enough is enough already' following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement.

Unifor Local 200 President John D'Agnolo says we've been hearing this now since the day he was elected.

"We're up and down like a yo-yo, anxiety for our members and Canadians across this country. It's got to stop," he says.

Trump announced Wednesday that the U.S. will impose a 10 per cent baseline tariff on trading partners, in addition to higher tariffs on a series of individual countries and a 25 per cent levy "on all foreign-made automobiles" that takes effect April 3.

A White House fact sheet issued after the announcement said that Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new reciprocal tariffs and that goods imported under the existing free trade deal will not face tariffs, while others will see a 10 per cent tariff.

Unifor Local 200 represents close to 2,000 members between Ford's Windsor Engine Plant and the Essex Engine Plant.

Workers at Windsor Engine produce the 7.3L V8 engine for Ford Super Duty pickups and commercial vehicles, while workers at Essex Engine produce the 5.0L V8 engine for the Mustang and the F-150, the best-selling truck in North America.

D'Agnolo says Ford has no choice but to keep operations going in Windsor despite the tariffs because the engine is the heart of the F-150.

"All we can do is continue to put out a productive, high-quality product. We have to continue to do that; that's what we're known for in Canada. Hopefully with the election over soon, the new leader in Canada will understand the importance of making sure we protect ourselves in our own country and our workers in our own country," he says.

D'Agnolo says he's hoping there will be a day they don't have to worry about their jobs.

"That they recognize the fact that it's not going to work, and I hope we continue to work with the United States and build good products on both sides of the border," he says.

Engines made in Windsor and used in the F-150 are sent to Ford assembly plants in Michigan and Missouri, while the engines in the Super Duty pickups are sent to an assembly plant in Kentucky.