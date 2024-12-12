Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is introducing a suite of measures to help municipalities “address and dismantle” homeless encampments around the province, including steep fines for people who use drugs.

The measures, which are being introduced under the Safer Municipalities Act and the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, will include fines of up to $10,000 and up to six months in prison for people who repeatedly use illegal drugs in parks and public spaces, Ford said.

“These encampments are taking over public spaces, with illegal drug use happening out in the open, creating huge safety risks for people and communities,” Ford said at a news conference Thursday. “Enough is enough. This has to stop, and it will stop.”

The province will amend the Trespass to Property Act to “enhance penalties for people deliberately and repeatedly breaking the law,” he said.

Ford said police will have new tools to direct individuals to stop using illegal drugs or to leave the public space. If they don’t comply, they can be issued a ticket or arrested.

Encampments have sprung up in municipalities across the province in recent years, taking over parks and other public spaces. According to the province, there are around 3,300 people currently living in about 1,000 encampments around Ontario.

In 2021, Toronto took the controversial step of clearing out several major encampments around the city, including a large one in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Advocates for the unhoused have said that forcibly removing encampment residents is akin to criminalizing homelessness and is unfair given that most municipal shelters are already overflowing and don’t have sufficient space.

However some community groups have called on local and provincial officials to remove the encampments, citing frequent safety concerns around drug use, fires, altercations and the loss of public space.

“Encampments are a public safety concern and not a solution to homelessness,” Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra said, speaking alongside Ford.

“We do not believe that somebody suffering from mental health and addiction is best treated in an encampment.”

Province says it will invest in other solutions

The government said Thursday that it will, at the same time, invest $75.5 million more in homelessness prevention and offering encampment residents access to “reasonable alternative accommodation.”

Ford said the money includes $50 million to create more long-term affordable housing units across the province, and $20 million to expand shelter capacity and create additional temporary accommodation spaces, like tiny modular units.

That money will be in addition to funds for 19 planned Homelessness and Addiction Recovery (HART) hubs, which are not yet operational.

Some Ontario municipalities have asked Ford to crack down on encampments. Others have said that would be the wrong approach amid a housing and affordability crisis.

Ford made the announcement flanked by a number of other ministers, as well as mayors who have requested action to crack down on the encampments.

Last month 12 Ontario mayors wrote to Ford, asking him to use the Notwithstanding Clause if necessary in order to avoid legal challenges on Charter grounds to any legislation on encampments.

Ford had said that he did not expect to have to use the rare power in order to tackle the encampment issue, but he would be prepared to do so if the courts tried to block him.

The legislation is expected to be introduced at Queen’s Park later Thursday, before the legislature rises for its winter break.