Engage Windsor, a grassroots civic engagement and advocacy group, is disappointed with timing of city council's meeting with area MPPs and MPs held 8 a.m. Monday .

Council asked questions and made comments to the local federal and provincial representatives prior to the 10 a.m. regular council meeting.

They talked about social housing, mental health, homelessness, policing costs, Ojibway National Park and the new recycling program.

Engage Windsor says the announcement of the meeting was last minute and group co-chair, Josh Sankarlal, said it showed a continued pattern of lack of transparency.

"It's just continuing this pattern, we have this survey out about the council meeting time at 10 a.m., and then they schedule a meeting with the MPs and MPPs at 8 a.m. on the same day, on the Monday, and don't give you the opportunity to even listen in on what's going on. I think that's egregious," said Sankarlal.

Monday's meeting with MPPs and MPs was held in Room 2 at City Hall, outside of council chambers, and was not live-streamed like regular council meetings are.

The public was able to attend in person.

Sankarlal questioned the city's intentions for this approach.

"As the city is constantly saying people haven't delegated on this issue so we don't know where people stand, and then to schedule a meeting when the majority wouldn't be able to attend, it feels kind of like we're intentionally moving the goal post a little bit as to what good civic looks like on part of council," he said.

He added that Engage is pushing for more reasonable ways citizens can engage in meetings such as these.

"If we can make this more open to the public, if we can make it so that folks, and working people have the opportunity to speak, and to be heard by all the representatives in the same room, I think that's a great initiative," Sankarlal said.

Engage said it was also disappointed with the decision to combine ward meetings , and the city's rollout of the recent " Council Meeting Time Survey ", which Engage claims there was "little to no intentional promotion across the City's communication channels and website."

Sankarlal said Engage will continue to advocate to improve the timing of city council meetings, which currently take place 10 a.m. Mondays.