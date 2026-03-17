An electrical equipment manufacturer is expanding its operations in Essex County, a move expected to create new jobs and bring production back to Canada.

EnerQuest Technologies Solutions Inc. is investing nearly $15.8 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Harrow and move the production of switchgears from the U.S. to Ontario.

The company manufactures prefabricated electrical equipment. As part of the project, the company will bring its switchgear sub-assembly manufacturing in-house at the Harrow facility.

The move is aimed at reducing reliance on a U.S.-based sister operation, mitigating tariff risks and increasing production capacity.

The project is expected to create 125 new jobs and protect 154 existing positions across Essex County.

According to the company, the expansion will help meet confirmed contract demand for infrastructure used in data centres, modular housing, and medical units.

As part of the expansion, the province is providing $1.5 million in funding through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.