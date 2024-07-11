Residents of the small town are still coming to grips with a recent murder-suicide caused by intimate partner violence.

“Grief is a natural response to any loss," said Laura Liebrock, manager of bereavement programs for the Windsor-Essex Canadian Mental Health Association. "However, in light of the tragedy being a homicide, it is unique. It's shock. There's been some fear and anxiety [expressed] regarding this loss.”



The agency is hosting a community bereavement session on Friday, July 12th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Harrow United Church at 45 Munger Street East.



“We're offering a ‘Parenting through Grief’ session to parents or adults who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Liebrock. “It will be educational in nature. There is no expectation for people to share. It is more about how to support kids who are affected by this loss.”



A mental health educator and bereavement therapist will host the event and walk families through the stages of grief, what to look for in their children and tips on how to help them cope with the loss.



“It's important to talk about it. And people need to have a safe place to come together, to perhaps learn from one another, learn from people who are teaching bereavement type of classes and to get that education in advance,” said Liebrock. “Above all, we want to prevent any kind of complex grief down the road.”



The session is free and open to the public but Liebrock said it will be closed to the Harrow media.



Registration is not necessary but would be appreciated by calling 519-255-7440.



