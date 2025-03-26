As liquidation sales are underway across the country at Hudson's Bay, local residents are taking part in the emotional goodbye.

Sales started at the Devonshire Mall location on Tuesday morning, with discounts starting at 15 per cent off.

While community members weren't walking away with large bags of items, some were taking part in the early liquidation sales.

At the end of last week, an Ontario court gave Canada's oldest company permission to liquidate all but six of its stores. The move comes after the company filed for creditor protection on March 7 to avoid bankruptcy.

This shopper says she's sad to see the store go.

"I miss department stores, I don't like Amazon. I'll really miss it. There isn't much left for us to shop at."

Norma was shopping at the store and was quite emotional over the closure.

"It's very sad to see it go because it's like a Canada symbol, right? I'm getting emotional."

Cheryl left the store with a bag of products.

She says she's sad for the employees.

"I've been shopping here for years with one sales lady in particular, and I just saw her and we had a little chat, and I wished her well, and we nearly both came to tears."

Locally, 58 employees will be impacted by the closure.

Any Hudson's Bay gift cards will only be accepted until April 6.

The liquidation sales will wrap by June 15, and the company will need to vacate the liquidated properties by June 30.