Jimmy Kimmel has returned to late-night TV after a suspension over comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Tuesday, Kimmel said he never intended to make light of the tragedy and understood that his remarks to some seemed "ill-timed or unclear."

He criticized ABC affiliates for taking his show off the air, calling it "unAmerican."

Kimmel thanked supporters, including those who disagree with him, like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. ABC suspended Kimmel last Wednesday but announced his return after discussions.

The suspension came after criticism from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and others.

Kimmel's viewership was limited due to some affiliates not airing his show.