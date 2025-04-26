MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes started stretching in the hallway a few minutes before he made his NHL playoff debut, coming in to relieve starting goaltender Samuel Montembeault, who left Friday's game after initially trying to play through some discomfort.

Dobes was then thrown into action in an intense game that was tied 2-2 in the second period.

“You guys cannot imagine how a person feels,” Dobes said after earning his first career NHL playoff win. “I was afraid, I was excited, I was emotional. I was crying at the end. I was a mess.”

The 28:21 Dobes played allowed the Canadiens to beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Friday and reduce the deficit in their Eastern Conference best-of-seven quarterfinal series to 2-1.

Dobes played 16 games with the Canadiens after being recalled on Dec. 27 from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket. The next day he made his NHL debut, a 4-0 shutout win on the road against the Florida Panthers.

It was during that road trip which helped make Friday possible — not only Dobes being called upon as the Canadiens backup goalie, but the fact there was even a Canadiens playoff game for him to enter.

“I know my routine. I know I’m a good goalie, I love these moments more than anything,” the 23-year-old Czech said.

Dobes made seven saves on eight shots after coming into the game with 8:21 left in the second period. Montembeault left the game with a suspected lower-body injury and did not return.

“You hate to see a guy go down, especially the goalie” said Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. “I thought Dobes handled himself really well coming in, guys were talking that we need to make it easy on him early, let him see the puck, defend hard.”

Montembeault wasn’t the only goaltender to leave the game early. After Juraj Slafkovsky scored to make the score 5-3 for Montreal, Washington forward Dylan Strome was backchecking hard, and collided heavily with Capitals starter Logan Thompson. Thompson left the game and needed assistance, putting no pressure on his left leg. He was replaced by former Montreal Canadien Charlie Lindgren.

“It was tough, obviously (Strome) is trying to get back and make a desperate play to save a goal and it’s unfortunate,” said Capitals defenceman Jakob Chychrun.

Thompson allowed five goals on 35 shots before leaving the game, but stopped 58 of 61 shots through the Capitals wins in Games 1 and 2.

“You never want to see anybody go down,” said Washington defenceman John Carlson.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery did not have an update on Thompson after the game. There were no updates on Montreal’s side either, but Dobes isn’t worried if his name is called in Sunday’s Game 4.

“I was prepared, and tomorrow (Saturday) I will prepare again and we’ll see what happens on Sunday,” Dobes said.