As fresh fires raced across the Los Angeles region, an embattled movie industry has lined up behind the Netflix narco-musical about transgender identity "Emilia Perez" in Oscar nominations Thursday.

Another musical — "Wicked," the smash Broadway adaptation — came away with nearly as many nominations.

Jon M. Chu's lavish "Wizard of Oz" riff scored 10 nominations, including best picture and acting nods for its stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The nominees for best picture are: "Anora"; "The Brutalist"; "A Complete Unknown"; "Conclave"; "Dune: Part Two"; "Emilia Perez"; "I'm Still Here."; "Nickel Boys"; "The Substance"; "Wicked."

The Oscars will be held March 2 in Los Angeles.