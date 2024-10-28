A heads up to members of the community about an emergency preparedness exercise this week.

On Thursday, October 31, the Windsor Police Service will conduct the exercise in collaboration with Windsor Regional Hospital.

The training event will simulate a crisis event involving a person with a weapon.

Police state that patient care will not be impacted or delayed during the exercise.

However, police are informing the public that there will be heavy police presence at and around the hospital's Ouellette Campus, located at 1030 Ouellette Avenue.