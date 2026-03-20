The body of a 67-year-old diver from Chatham has been recovered near the Erieau Marina.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a call around 11:30 Wednesday morning after the diver did not resurface while operating in the boat channel.

According to the police service, a coordinated response was initiated by police, Chatham-Kent Fire, and the Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

Crews attended the scene, secured the area, and began search efforts in the waterway.

Due to conditions in the channel, police say specialized equipment and resources were required to assist in the search.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit conducted further search operations and successfully located and recovered the male diver from the water.

Police say he was deceased, and there is no risk to public safety.