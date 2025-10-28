Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, a crowdsourced online encyclopedia that the billionaire seeks to position as a rival to Wikipedia.

Musk announced on social media that "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live" and promised further improvements.

The site aims to present "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth."

Grokipedia currently has a minimalist design with a search bar and claims to have over 885,000 articles.

Unlike Wikipedia, which relies on volunteers, it's unclear how Grokipedia's content is created.

Some reports suggest it uses AI technology.