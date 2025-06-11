Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally and that they went "too far."

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about the president's association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has said he has no desire to repair their relationship.

Musk also posted that his electric vehicle company Tesla will begin robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, "tentatively" on June 22.

Wall Street sees the robotaxis as vital to Tesla's future.