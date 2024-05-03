E.L.K. Energy Inc. is notifying the community about scam calls that are impacting some of its customers.

"Do not fall for this scam, people are falling for it," says Sherry Bondy, Essex mayor and chair of E.L.K.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Bondy says as of May 1, the provincial government allows utility companies to cut off hydro in the event of an account being in arrears.



She says the scammers are now calling customers and threatening them.

"So they'll call and they'll say 'you need to send us money by e-transfer or give us your credit card or we're sending a crew out in 45 minutes to cut off your hydro'. So this is imposters. This is not E.L.K. Energy staff."

Bondy says customers who are at risk of disconnection will receive warning letters in the mail.



She says multiple people have reported losing money including her own friend who was scammed out of $1,200.



She says she wants to get the word out to vulnerable residents.



"Scams like this happen all the time, not just with E.L.K. Right,, so people can fall for it. I've seen it happen so let your folks know that this not how it happens."



She says the OPP are involved and E.L.K. is noticing a pattern within the ongoing scam where it's happening after hours when E.L.K. offices are closed and customers cannot call to confirm.



"If you lost money to E.L.K., please reach out to me because I want to know kind of the scoop of what they're doing, and unfortunately because they've had success I believe they're going to keep going."



E.L.K. serves Belle River, Comber, Cottam, Essex, Harrow and Kingsville.



E.L.K. asks any who encounters suspicious activity, questionable calls, or websites claiming to be E.L.K. to call directly at 519-776-5291.

