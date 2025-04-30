Voter turnout was at or above the national level in two of the three federal ridings in Windsor-Essex.

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election-more than 19.2 million people.

The riding of Essex, won by Conservative incumbent Chris Lewis, had the best voter turnout in the area.

A total of 80,189 of 109,799 registered electors, or 73.03 per cent cast a ballot, topping the 66.9 per cent participation rate in the 2021 federal election.

The newly formed riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, which saw Conservative candidate Kathy Borrelli take the seat from Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk by 233 votes, had the second-best turnout in the area.

A total of 70,019 out of 105,426 registered electors in the riding, or 66.42 per cent, went to the polls.

In Windsor West, where Conservative newcomer Harb Gill unseated longtime New Democrat Brian Masse, a total of 54,894 of 94,427 registered electors, or 58.13 per cent, voted in the race.

The figure is above the 53.4 per cent of eligible voters in the riding who took part in 2021's vote.

The voter turnout figures from Elections Canada do not include electors who registered on election day.

While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout, it did not surpass the record set in March 1958, when 79.4 per cent of eligible electors voted.

But turnout was higher than in the last federal election, when 62.6 per cent of eligible voters headed to the polls.

