The Ojibway National Urban Park has the support from all of the main candidates running in Windsor-West.

Richard Pollock says the Liberals are committed to establishing the park this year, if re-elected, and continue funding the project.

The 2024 federal budget earmarked $36-million over five-years with extra money for annual operations.

It was the private members bill from NDP incumbent MP Brian Masse which called for the creation of the urban park and he has vowed to continue pushing the legislation to be passed if re-elected.

Bill C-248 passed second reading in the senate in April or 2024, but was stuck at the committee level before the federal election was called.

Conservative candidate Harb Gill says he also supports the park and will see that it is federally protected.