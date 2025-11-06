A senior from Chatham has been arrested and charged following a weapons incident.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, shortly after 6 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a report of a 78-year-old man in possession of a firearm at a trailer located on Queen's Line in Raleigh Township.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the trailer in assistance by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Drone Unit.

A short time later, police entered the trailer and located the man, who was unresponsive.

He was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The man is facing four charges, including two counts of pointing a firearm, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.