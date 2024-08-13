The Stanley Cup is coming to Lakeshore.

Aaron Ekblad of the Stanley Cup winning Florida Panthers will be bringing the cup to the Atlas Tube Centre on Saturday.



Residents are invited to see the Cup from 9:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Renaud Room at Atlas Tube.



"This is a special opportunity to show the Stanley Cup to everyone who has shown me so much support throughout the years," Ekblad said.



Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey says they're absolutely thrilled to welcome Ekblad back to Belle River as a Stanley Cup Champion.



"We were so excited and proud to see his success at the highest level, and I know many fans will jump at the opportunity to see the Cup in our hockey-loving community," she added.



Due to the limited time, officials say the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis and those in attendance can line up starting at 8 a.m. with public viewing's starting at about 9:10 a.m.



Visitors will get the chance to view the Stanley Cup and pose for a photo with Ekblad, but people are asked to bring their own photography devices, such as smartphones, to the event.



Photographers will be on hand to take pictures using the devices provided.



The timing of interactions will be limited to ensure as many visitors can participate as possible.



Autographs will not be provided during the event.



The event will also include some additional entertainment and photo opportunities.



Admission to the event will be by donation.



Officials are encouraging those who show up to bring items that are part of "I Care Kits," which will be donated to the Community Support Centre of Essex County.



Items may include:



- Non-perishable food items such as dried pasta, canned goods, and peanut butter.

- Hygiene items such as deodorant, wipes and soap.

- Back-to-school products such as coloured pencils, notebooks, and backpacks.

- Items for infant care such as diapers, formula, and baby food.

Ekblad is from Belle River and played minor hockey in the area before being drafted first overall by the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.



He spent three seasons in Barrie before being selected first overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.



Ekblad won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's top rookie during the 2014-15 season.



The 28-year-old defenceman has spent his entire NHL career with the Panthers, playing in over 670 games (676), and registering just under 350 points. (347)



The Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history at the end of June.



They beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 after Edmonton forced a deciding game.



The Oilers fought back to force Game 7 after trailing the best-of-seven series three games to none.

