Eight people, including five youths, charged after weapons call in Windsor

Eight people have been charged, including five youths, following a weapons call in Windsor.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 13, officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Bruce Avenue.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Bruce Avenue and Caroline Street.

Police say seven people inside a Dodge Caravan were arrested without incident, and officers recovered several cans of bear spray and a BB gun from the vehicle.

An eighth suspect, who was wearing a black balaclava, fled the vehicle on foot but was tracked down by Windsor Police K9 officer Timber following a foot pursuit. The 15-year-old sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

All five youths, who cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

The 15-year-old was also charged with wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a youth sentence.

One 17-year-old was charged with wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of failure to comply with a youth sentence.

Police say a second 17-year-old was charged with failure to comply with a youth sentence while a third 17-year-old was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a youth sentence.

A 21-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 19-year-old were each charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, while the 18-year-old and 21-year-old suspects were also charged with wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or catchcrooks.com.