Damage is pegged at $950,000 following an early morning fire in Windsor.

Crews were called a multi-unit fourplex on Cameron Avenue at Riverside Drive around 4:30 a.m. Friday.



Eight people have been displaced but no injuries are reported.



Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the search for a cause continues.



"Upon arrival we had a working structure fire. Investigators are investigating right now. We have 8 people displaced in a multi-unit fourplex, roughly $950,000 in damage and no injuries at this time and it's under investigation to determine origin and cause."



He says 8 people inside the building managed to escape.



"I know it started on the exterior and worked its way into the interior so everyone got out so that's what the good thing is."



Either they go to Red Cross or if they have family or friends they can stay with they can go there but if they don't have a place to go, I definitely know the Red Cross will put them up for a couple of days.

Investigators remained on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.