U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record-high of $6.23 per dozen despite President Donald Trump's predictions, a drop in wholesale prices and no egg farms having bird flu outbreaks.

And the prices reported Thursday in the Consumer Price Index may not decline until after Easter because demand remains high.

Industry experts were expecting retail prices to fall because wholesale egg prices dropped significantly in March.

Trump tried to take credit for the wholesale price drop.

But experts say the president's bird flu plan that focuses on strengthen egg farmers' defenses against the virus is likely to be more of a long-term help.