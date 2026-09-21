Education issues to take centre stage at trustee candidates forum

Voters will have a chance to hear directly from candidates running for public school trustee later this month.

The Windsor Council of Home and Schools is hosting an all-candidates forum in the cafeteria at Kennedy Collegiate Institute on Sept. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event held during municipal election campaigns gives candidates a chance to discuss education issues and answer questions from the public.

Treasurer Gina Marcon says this year’s race is expected to feature many new faces, with only a handful of incumbent trustees seeking re-election.

“We invite all of the trustees who are candidates for the public board, and we give them an opportunity to speak about the issues in education and what they see that they are able to bring to the job of the trustee,” said Marcon.

Marcon says interest has been growing in trustee races, which are often overlooked by voters compared to mayoral and council contests.

“There have been some contentious issues and so our numbers have gone up. We really feel this year that we’re going to get even more people because there’s so much going on at the provincial level that I think families and parents have some really big concerns,” Marcon said.

More than half of the candidates have confirmed they will attend, although Marcon says some LaSalle candidates may arrive later because of another election-related event happening that evening.

Marcon says attendees are not required to register in advance.

“There is no RSVP. There is nothing that you have to sign up. Show up at about the 15-minute mark, just before 6:45, 6:50 p.m. There’s plenty of parking in the parking lot at Kennedy on McDougall,” she said.

Printed information on major education issues will also be available for attendees, according to Marcon.