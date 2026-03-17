EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers say star forward Leon Draisaitl will miss the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

Draisaitl was hurt on a hit from Nashville Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt during the first period of Edmonton's 3-1 win on Sunday.

He went to the locker room, then returned for one shift before the end of the period, but was not on the bench to start the second and did not practice with his teammates on Monday.

The 30-year-old German centre has 35 goals and 62 assists over 65 games for the Oilers (33-26-9) this season.

Picked third overall by Edmonton in the 2014 draft, he has been a key part of the team that played in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals the last two seasons.

The Oilers are set to host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.