EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as the team's general manager and vice president of hockey operations, the club announced Wednesday.

Bowman, 51, becomes the 11th GM in Oilers history after 20 seasons with the Blackhawks, including 12 years as general manager.



He replaces Ken Holland whose contract was not renewed.



Bowman stepped aside from his duties in Chicago in October 2021 and was subsequently banned by the NHL, along with long-time coach Joel Quenneville and Blackhawks executive Al MacIsaac, after an independent investigation into how they handled a sexual assault allegation in 2010.



Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach alleged he was assaulted by the club's video coach during the team's Stanley Cup championship season and the team mishandled the case.



An investigation commissioned by the Blackhawks concluded their inadequate response to the allegations. Quenneville later resigned as Florida Panthers coach, while Bowman and MacIsaac left their positions with Chicago.

