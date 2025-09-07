An Edmonton-based Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to Latvia was found dead on Friday.

Warrant Officer George Hohl was previously reported missing on Tuesday.

A news release from the Department of National Defence and the Canadian armed forces confirmed his death and said the Canadian Forces Military Police are working with Latvian authorities on the investigation.

It added that there is still no indication that his death poses an increased threat to deployed members’ safety and security.

Hohl was a vehicle technician from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron and part of an operation with the aviation battalion to the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

He served for 20 years.

The investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

-Reporting by CTV News' Hannah Kavanagh