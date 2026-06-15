E.C. Row Expressway overnight lane closures expected for 2 weeks

Some overnight lane closures are planned for E.C. Row Expressway over the next few weeks.

The City of Windsor will be conducting shoulder sweeping on E.C. Row, starting June 15, between Banwell Road and Huron Church Road.

To reduce traffic delays, this work will be performed at night. Hours of work are 8 p.m.-6a.m.

It’s expected to last until June 27, 2026.

There will be a rolling closure of one lane while this work is performed.

Central Avenue at E.C. Row on/off ramp lane restrictions

In a separate project, Central Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions at the E.C. Row on/off ramp intersections during traffic signal infrastructure installation.

There are no full road closures during this work. Drivers are asked to follow posted construction signage and drive with caution in the area.

It takes place from June 15 until July 3. The work is planned between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (weather permitting).

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.