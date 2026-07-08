E.C. Row Expressway crash leaves motorcycle rider with serious injuries

Police are investigating a crash in Windsor that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on the westbound E.C. Row Expressway near Howard Avenue.

Police say that the preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was changing lanes when they collided with a vehicle travelling in the same direction.

The 52-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle reported the collision to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

The area was closed for several hours as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.