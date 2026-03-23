Lane restrictions and closures on E.C. Row and County Road 22 begin today.

As part of the Banwell Road interchange project, the City of Windsor says the Expressway and County Road 22 will have daily lane reductions as well as a complete overnight closure to accommodate girder installations on the overpass.

E.C. Row eastbound at Banwell will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound County Road 22 will be closed overnight at Lesperance Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

There will also be westbound daytime restrictions on County Road 22 between Manning Road and Lesperance Road from noon on Monday until Friday at 6 a.m.

The city's Project Administrator Patrick Robataille says big, heavy, pre-cast concrete girders are being dropped in so the closures are needed for safety reasons.

"For safety purposes, we don't want to be lifting girders over active traffic so for everyone's safety we're going to do this overnight and we will be dropping those in so it will require full lane closures for those purposes."

He says after this week, more lane restrictions are expected but not full closures.

"Wherever active construction is overhead we will restrict lanes and bypass around those areas. So the contractor has worked all this out so during the day things are going to be choked down a little bit but again just to keep things moving along, there won't be any expected full closures after that."

Robataille says the construction site encompasses a large area.

"All the way from the Mulberry roundabout at Banwell to the CPKC tracks is basically the full construction site so the contractors going to be working all over the place there, moving different aspects of the construction ahead. It's looking really good, they're doing a great job."

He adds that these are the only full closures that have been identified so far, and adds the projected is being expedited to allow it to finish as soon as possible.

The work is on schedule to be complete in 2028.