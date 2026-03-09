Use caution if E.C. Row Expressway is part of your commute.

City of Windsor staff will be cleaning debris along the roadway for two-weeks starting Monday, weather permitting.

Crews will begin with eastbound shoulders and the on and off ramps at Central Avenue and will move towards Banwell Road.

Once that is done, the work will shift westbound from Banwell to Huron Church Road before moving eastbound towards Central Ave.

The centre medians will then be tackled.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and rolling lane closures will be in effect but the city says traffic disruptions will be minimized during rush hour.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be patient.