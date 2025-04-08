The vacant land behind the Riverside Sportsmen Club could be developed into housing after approval from Windsor's development and heritage standing committee on Monday.

The proposal seeks to build two 13-storey residential towers, consisting of 220 units and 18 attached townhome style units slightly north of Wyandotte Street East, between Clover Street and Chateau Avenue.

The proposed building would be 44 metres or 144 feet in height.

Melanie Muir with Dillon Consulting said a public open house was held in December 2023, where there was some concern over stormwater management, however they were able to address those concerns and she added most who attended were looking forward to the development.

The proposal still needs final approval from council.