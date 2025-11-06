Shots fired in east Windsor.

Police were called to a house in the 10-000 block of Winslow Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after residents found several bullet holes in the exterior of the home.

No one was hurt.

The Major Crimes Unit has identified a suspect vehicle as a dark coloured Dodge Challenger which was seen going north on Atwater Crescent prior to heading west on Winslow Rd.

Investigators are asking residents to review any surveillance or dashcam footage from between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on November 5 for potential evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

