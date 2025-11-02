A two-vehicle crash in east Windsor landed a man in jail early Saturday.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a pickup truck was observed travelling at a high rate of speed westbound on Riverside Drive East near Lauzon Road.

Moments later, officers came upon a two-vehicle collision further down the road.

Witnesses reported that the same truck had struck a taxi and forced another vehicle off the road before fleeing the scene.

The truck was located a short distance away and the driver was arrested for allegedly failing to remain.

The driver was taken to police headquarters after officers detected a strong odour of alcohol and observed other signs of impairment.

Police say the man failed a breath test administered at headquarters.

A 27-year-old was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.