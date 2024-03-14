A collision in the city's east end Monday morning has claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman.

On Mar. 11, shortly after 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 11500 block of McNorton Street for a report of a motor vehicle collision.



Through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle travelling eastbound on McNorton struck a pedestrian.



The 87-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but police said Thursday she had passed away from her injuries.



Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645.



You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.



-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson

