A seismologist with Natural Resources Canada says 'it's not uncommon' to have two earthquakes so close together given the earthquake history in this region.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Carleton in Monroe County just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, that the U.S. Geological Survey and Earthquakes Canada say was at a depth of around 5.0 kilometres.

It came just eight days after Earthquakes Canada recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake at 10:32 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, hitting about 11 kilometres southeast of Amherstburg, but it was also felt in McGregor, Harrow, and west Windsor.

The USGS says that quake was 2.1 kilometres below ground.

Seismologist with Natural Resources Canada Claire Perry says that Windsor-Essex is a region with 'low to moderate' seismicity when it comes to the frequency and magnitude of earthquakes in a specific area, but they do happen.

"Any kind of an aftershock, generally, would be lower magnitude, but not always. When we get into that 2 or lower threshold, very few people would perceive shaking," she says.

Perry says since 2000, there have been well over 100 earthquakes within the Windsor-Essex and Metro Detroit regions based on information from Earthquakes Canada.

"101 magnitude 2s, 14 magnitude 3s, and two larger magnitude 4 events within a 200-kilometre radius," she says.

Perry says some earthquakes are more widely felt than others based on a few factors.

"First of all, it's a question of magnitude for the energy that's dispersed following an event. It also depends on the depth of the event and where people are relative to the earthquake's epicentre, its location," she says.

The recent earthquakes did not result in any reported damage, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Both Earthquakes Canada and the United States Geological Survey are encouraging anyone who felt the shaking to submit a report through its website.