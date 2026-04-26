Reports of an earthquake felt across parts of Essex County flooded social media on Sunday morning.

Residents reporting they felt it in parts of Amherstburg, McGregor, Harrow, and west Windsor.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck seven kilometres southeast of Amherstburg at 10:32 a.m.

The USGS said the quake was 2.1 kilometres below ground.

If you felt the quake, USGS would like to hear from you .

Earthquakes Canada had not yet recorded the quake at the time of publication.