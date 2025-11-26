The hunt for Black Friday deals has begun early as retailers offered discounts ahead of the traditional event.

What was once just a day of deals has turned into a week and weekend long event.

Devonshire Mall's marketing manager Tina Asprakis said the shopping centre has been a noticeable increase in foot traffic this week.

"We're seeing an influx in traffic during the day. People are doing it for Black Friday because everybody is trying to save this holiday season," she said.

Asprakis said shoppers can expect some of the steepest markdowns of the season.

"We're seeing up to 50, 60 per cent off storewide. Mind you, the promotions are changing daily up to Black Friday. There are a lot tenants that are approaching it that way, but, for the actual weekend we're seeing storewide sales," she said.

Asprakis said on top of all the deals, the mall will offer other incentives for shoppers.

"We're also giving away one of three $250 Devonshire Mall gift cards, and we are running our gift card bonus all weekend. That's a big one. People can purchase a gift card, with every $100, they get $10," said Asprakis.

The mall recorded more than 118,000 visitors over Black Friday weekend last year

Devonshire Mall will open early on Friday Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.

Extended holiday hours begin Saturday Nov. 29.

-With files from CTV Windsor