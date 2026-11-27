It’s Black Friday, and Devonshire Mall is expecting a busy day.

The mall opened at 8 a.m. for Black Friday deals and promotions

Some stores have specials up to 70 per cent off, while others have deals between 25 and 50 per cent off.

This shopper arrived just after the mall opened.

“I’ve never been here ever in my whole life for Black Friday,” she says. “A friend pulled me out, but I don’t like this. I’m never up this early; I’m retired, and I don’t do this.”

AM800-News-Black-Friday-November-2026 Inside Devonshire Mall just after it opened on Black Friday, November 27, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Another shopper says the deals were excellent.

We just got here, but we already spent a few bucks,” he says. “Mainly Bath & Body Works; the sale there is great.”

Last year, just under 46,000 people entered Devonshire Mall on Black Friday.

For the entire Black Friday weekend in 2025, 114,000 visited the mall.

The mall closes at 9 p.m. on Friday.