An e-bike rider is facing a handful of charges after multiple traffic violations in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers saw an electric bike travelling at high speeds through the town on May 1, failing to stop at the stop signs on Queen Street at Stewart Street and Stewart Street at Division Street.

According to police, the driver along with the e-bike was located at a business on Wigle Ave., where he had previously been served a trespass notice to not attend.

Police say a 47-year-old from Kingsville was arrested and charged with Trespass to Property Act, Criminal Code, and Highway Traffic Act offences.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Disobey stop sign - fail to stop (two counts)

Fail to wear proper helmet on power-assisted bicycle

Enter premises when entry prohibited

Engage in prohibited activity on premises

Police say the driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The rider will appear in court in June to answer to the charges.