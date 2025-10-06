The driver of an e-bike has been charged with impaired driving following an incident in Chatham.
Police responded to a parking lot off St. Clair Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man sitting on the ground with visible injuries and learned the 45-year old driver of the electric bicycle hit a curb and fell over.
Investigators learned the man had been consuming alcohol at a nearby establishment.
He's charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.