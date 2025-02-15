A homelessness workshop will be held next week to answer questions from the community.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative will be hosting the workshop on February 19 called "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Homelessness But Didn't Know Who to Ask".

The workshop will provide residents with tools for healthy interactions with those experiencing homelessness, increase resident's awareness of available resources and agencies, and will allow residents to ask any questions they may have.

DWCC is hoping that those who attend will grow in their understanding and empathy, removing the stigma that people on the streets face.

Bob Cameron, Executive Director of the DWCC, says the workshop will look at practical things the community can do.

"What is the safe thing to do, or say, how do I say no if I'm being asked for something I don't necessarily want to give, how do I say yes? Really practical, earthy ways of engagement. And generally what we find is folks suspicion of fear is out of proportion to the experience they have."

He says community partners will also be in attendance.

"We're going to have a series of displays from agencies - CMHA [Canadian Mental Health Association], Windsor Police Services - a varieties of others. So folks after the formal presentations they can just mill around, enjoy a coffee, and have a chat with the agencies or the experts and get all of their questions we maybe didn't answer during the workshop."

Cameron says it's important to have empathy.

"Sometimes it's just looking someone in the eye, and a smile, and saying hello. The folks on the street often become invisible. We become uncomfortable with them, we don't know what to do, and so we don't treat them with the dignity that we all should get. And sometimes it's just what seems as simple and profound as that, makes a world of a difference for someone in their day."

Those looking to attend are asked to register on the DWCC website.

The event will be held at the Windsor Media Arts Community Centre at 664 Victoria Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DWCC started in 2010 when a group of friends decided to be part of the solution together.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides