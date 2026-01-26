The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC) has purchased a new building with plans to turn it into a neighbourhood hub.

The building located at 630 Church Street, just south of Wyandotte Street West, will be transformed into the Bruce Park Village Community Centre but they need community feedback.

Project manager Robert Clifford said the group has had a presence in the neighbourhood for nearly 20 years.

"This was an opportunity that presented itself to sort of plant permanent roots in the neighbourhood and purchase real estate for the first time in its history," he said.

He said the space is 1,800 square feet.

"It's going to serve mostly programming needs for folks in the neighbourhood, and with some opportunity for a little bit of administrative space just so that we have a presence in the building as well. And a small space for an as yet undetermined social enterprise," said Clifford.

Clifford said an open house will be held on Thursday Jan. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m., so residents can tour the space, share ideas, and help shape what programs and services the centre will offer.

"Spark some imagination about oh this is a great space for whatever occurs to them, and give them an opportunity to engage with us in conversation about what is needed in the neighbourhood, what's missing from the neighbourhood, what used to be here that was really useful that isn't here anymore," he said.

He added that light refreshments would be served as DWCC staff gather to hear resident feedback.

The DWCC is a grassroots organization working to build stronger, more connected downtown Windsor neighbourhoods through community-building, outreach, and local partnerships.