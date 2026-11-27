A view of Oullette Avenue near the intersection with Wyandotte Street in downtown Windsor.

A fundraiser in support of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative is going to give people a chance to see the work the group does by hitting the streets.

The DWCC is hosting “Life in the City” on Saturday, November 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include stories and food while also showcasing efforts and projects to transform neighbourhoods.

Executive Director of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative Bob Cameron says instead of a gala fundraiser, it’s a walkabout.

(Instead of getting all dressed up, put your coat on and come on. Within a two-block radius were walking folks through the multiple areas and initiatives we’re involved in to give them a taste of how it all fits together to transform a neighbourhood and bring life to a neighbourhood," he says.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative started in 2010 with a goal of working to renew downtown Windsor as much as possible.

The group is focused on neighbourhoods between the Detroit River and Giles Boulevard and Howard Avenue and Caron Avenue, spanning four square kilometres and home to approximately 16,000 people.

Cameron says whenever they try to explain what they do, they always tell people to come see.

“Instead of just telling a story, why don’t you come, and we’ll enjoy a walk together? Three or four people together, we have our board of directors and staff to walk people around and just enjoy being able to answer questions and see how it all experienced by our neighbours all through the year,” he says.

Cameron says there is a life downtown.

“We’re trying to confront the narrative that’s been too negative. There is really good stuff happening, and at least they leave with that to express that there’s a good life happening here,” he says.

Saturday’s event will start at 502 Wyandotte Street West.

Click here to find more information.