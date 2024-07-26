You and your dog are invited to the first annual Dog Days of Summer event happening downtown Saturday.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) will host the Canine Carnival at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage during the farmer's market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



DWBIA executive director Debi Croucher says during the farmer's market, they saw how popular that event was with dogs and their owners.



"It really is an oppourtinity for us to celebrate not just the dogs, but our local vendors, support our businesses in our community and all in all have a really good time."



She says a number of free events will be taking place.



"We have dog training with local trainer KB [Singh], the St. John's Ambulance will be bringing their pet therapy dogs. We have a doggy fashion show wth over 20 dogs participating and strutting their stuff and we have Windsor Police Service's are bringing their constable and his canine partner Rolex."



Croucher says a variety of vendors will be on site.



"They'll be selling everything from dog treats, to accessories, to grooming products and then also those that provide essential pet services."



A complimentary photo booth will be on hand to create fur-ever memories.



Adoptable dogs from the Second Chance Animal Rescue will also be at the festival.

