The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is going to throw a free block party in the city core for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A section of Pitt Street East will be closed between Goyeau Street and Ouellette Avenue Thursday evening, starting at 6 p.m.

It will allow a giant 19-foot LED television screen to be set up on Pitt Street, right in front of Panache, La Guardia Italian Restaurant, and On a Roll Sushi & Slider, to let people watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers.

Puck drop for the game is set for 8 p.m.

On Monday, city council also approved a request from Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino to waive the street closure bylaw and noise bylaw to allow the all-ages block party to happen.

Agostino says they want people to come downtown and have fun.

"We talk about change; we talk about doing things; rather than talking about it, here's an opportunity for us to do it. Obviously, I have lots of experience doing events like this, so shame on me if I didn't try," he says.

Agostino says this is a chance to cheer on a Canadian team in the Stanley Cup Final.

"Even though we're in Windsor, predominantly Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leaf fans, there are a lot of Oilers fans and hockey fans. We have to support our team. This is Canada, and right now the Edmonton Oilers represent our country, and we should be supporting them," he says.

While the event is free, people do need to reserve a ticket.

Click here to find more information on the event and how to reserve a ticket.

Officials are also working to host another watch party in the core for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, but details, including the location, are still being finalized.