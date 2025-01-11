A chance for Detroit Lions fans to walk away with a pair of tickets to their first playoff game.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is holding a ticket giveaway to the game, and all you need to do is support downtown businesses.

Those who shop downtown can save their receipts no matter the amount spent, go on the DWBIA website, and can submit a photo of their receipt to be entered for a chance to win.

Last winter, the DWBIA did a similar giveaway to support downtown businesses through their SwiftMas raffle, offering two tickets to see Taylor Swift for The Eras Tour in Toronto, which saw extreme success.

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA, says it's easy to enter each receipt.

"You save your receipt, and then you go to our website and you fill out a form, and that's at shopdowntown.ca, and you can enter all your information, and you get an entry for every purchase downtown, and we'll be drawing for a set of Lions tickets."

He says the contest is only open until Wednesday.

"This we had to kind of pull together last minute as we found that the Lions were definitely going to be playing and when we could get tickets, so it was quick to pull it together. So a little bit of a compressed timeline on this contest, but we think it's a great prize, and we hope that it further motivates people to come downtown."

He says the entry can be on any purchase.

"So you can visit any of our restaurants, any of our bars, any of the convenience stores, any of our merchants and specialty stores, so any purchase you make within our BIA."

MacLeod adds that even if you're unsure if the store or restaurant is included in the DWBIA to enter it anyway as all receipts will be reviewed.

There is no limit to how many receipts you can enter, and the contest will remain open until January 15 at 5 p.m.

The Detroit Lions finished the NFL regular season at 15-and-2, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs for the NFC and the bye-week in the wild card.

The Lions will play in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on either January 18 or January 19 at Ford Field in Detroit.