The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is bringing back the Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament this year.

On August 24, the DWBIA will bring back the tournament in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, and Rotary (1918).

The tournament will take place at the Khan Courts on Ouellette Avenue where participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete against one another.

Proceeds from the event will support United Way's food insecurity programs.

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA, says there is a wide range of skill levels.

"There'll be a number of different groups from pairs, to fours, to mix-sixes, from local to professional, semi-professional athletes from across the area and across Ontario. So, pretty cool spectacle for people to come down and watch some great volleyball downtown."

He says he's happy to see the proceeds supporting a great cause.

"That's Rotary that really is leading the charge on that, and a great community organization, and very happy again this year to support food insecurity in our communities."



MacLeod says the atmosphere is always a lot of fun.



"There'll be DJ music, and there'll be a bar of course, you'll be able to get refreshments, and stands, and be able to come down and watch some great sports. And we'd love for people to visit some of our local restaurants while they're downtown."

Registration is still open to those wanting to take part in the tournament.

Windsor city councillors will go head-to-head on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m. Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie will look to defend his championship from last year as he takes on ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

The tournament began in 1997 and ran until 2006 before being brought back to the public in 2023.

More information on the tournament, including the schedule for Saturday's games, can be found on the DWBIA website.