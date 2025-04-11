The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is looking at more ways to bring people downtown.

The DWBIA has announced it is providing event organizers up to $8,000 to help host public events in the core.

In a release, the BIA says "it will offer financial and logistical support to help turn creative ideas into unforgettable experiences in the city’s centre."

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says they want to see more events happening downtown.

"We would definitely help walk you through the process if you wanted to, do an event and that's part of the problem these days," says Agostino. "There's just not a lot of people doing events anymore."

He says the BIA will assist event organizers.

"We're going to work with the small business centre as well where if you want to go in there and learn how to do a budget and kind of figure out the details and do the math, they're going to help you out too," he says.

Agostino says there are some restrictions and the events are meant to help all of downtown.

"We want it to be outdoors, we want it to be something that's community based, that's going to bring families and people downtown," says Agostino. "It's so important because bringing people downtown is like one of the lowest hanging fruits that we can work with and people love events, there's no questions about it."

The DWBIA says free and ticketed events are eligible for the funding and must be held within the Downtown Windsor BIA boundaries.

The BIA says space and scheduling are limited and organizers have until May 15 to submit their application.