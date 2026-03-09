ST. JOHN'S — Matt Dunstone's curling team has won the Canadian men's championship.

Dunstone defeated Alberta's Kevin Koe 6-3 in Sunday's final of the Montana's Brier.

Dunstone, Colton Lott, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden will represent Canada at the men's world championship later this month in Ogden, Utah.

The Granite Curling Club foursome out of Winnipeg also earned the right to return to next year's Brier in Saskatoon as defending champions.

It was the first Brier title for Dunstone and Lott.

E.J. Harnden earned his fourth and brother Ryan his second.